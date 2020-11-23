Coronavirus

Man leaves $3,000 tip for a beer as Ohio restaurant closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND (KGO) -- Workers at an Ohio restaurant are feeling incredibly grateful for a customer who left a $3,000 tip after ordering a single beer.

"I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen," Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

Ring says his Cleveland restaurant was about to voluntarily close Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the generous customer came in.

His tab totaled $7.02 for a Stella beer, according to the credit card receipt Ring shared on Facebook.

"As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3,000 tip on a single beer purchase," posted Ring.

The man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

Ring did not reveal the customer's name because he thinks the man wouldn't want that.

Ring said he and his serving staff were "humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
