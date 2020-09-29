Weather

Why are California heat waves, wildfires intensifying? Stanford climate scientist explains

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Research by Noah Diffenbaugh, climate scientist and Stanford professor and senior fellow points to California experiencing an increase of warming.

His latest paper on the frequency of the extreme wildfire weather conditions in California during the autumn season found that the current heat wave is just glimpse of what lies ahead.

"Our paper reports about a degree Celsius of warming just in the last four decades. This means we are much more likely to experience severely warm autumn seasons and severe warm spells. This elevates the risk of heat on human health but also the risk of wildfires" said Diffenbaugh.

Diffenbaugh has been tracking this dramatic change of climate in our state for years.

"It actually has profound implications. It has created a different climate for California. It's a climate where we are much likely to experience heat waves and wildfire weather," said Diffenbaugh.

In Castro Valley temperatures hit the triple digits today. Some residents were using their cars as cooling center.

"I plug this little fan in my car and it keeps me cool, and I use this sun shade. It has the foil on one side," described Oakland resident, Tanya Sellers.

A dry heat that is prompting fire stations across the Bay Area to prepare for potential wildfires.

"The factors coming in right now, this is the worst case scenario for fire season because we do have triple-digit temperatures as well as low humidity and high temperatures," said Brian Centoni, public information officer for the Alameda County Fire.

Across Alameda County multiple fire engines are prepositioned in strategic zones prone to fires.

"They are ready to respond to any type of vegetation fire or any type of calls. They are pre-positioned down in the tri-valley area, out in Dublin and un-incorporated Livermore and Sunol," described Centoni.

With multiple fires burning up north, the main concern across the Bay Area is to not be caught off guard and be ready to evacuate.

As California has warmed over the long term the frequency of severe wildfire weather has double.

