Society

Some California restaurants to implement 1% climate change surcharge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some high-end California restaurants are now adding a new surcharge onto their bills.

A one percent fee intended to help fight climate change.

According to SF Eater, the effort is part of a collaboration called "Restore California."

It's aimed at helping local farmers implement climate beneficial farming practices.

RELATED: 2010s hottest decade ever, 2019 2nd warmest year, US agencies say

The group hopes to generate $10 million this year.

It's important to note, the surcharge is optional, diners can have it removed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentu.s. & worldrestaurantclimate changecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News