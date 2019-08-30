North Bay Fires

Clock ticking down for firestorm insurance benefits for North Bay residents

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- We finally returned on Friday to the problems of firestorm home owners and their soon-to-expire alternate living expenses provided by insurance companies.

For many, those payments to cover rent and other needs run out with the second anniversary of the fire.

We had no idea how many people are impacted.

Michael Grossman of Sonoma County told us that as of Friday, 831 of 5,400 destroyed homes have been rebuilt.

Of those remaining, roughly 2,100 face the cut off in payments by insurance companies that will not extend their benefits.

RELATED: Coffey Park residents eager to get park back as community continues rebuilding from North Bay Fires

Some, like Chubb, CSAA, and Farmers have done so.

Others including State Farm and Allstate, have not.

Alan Williams of Fountain Grove is semi-fortunate, but still a victim because while work has begun on his home, he'll be paying roughly $6,000 per month until maybe January 1.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park return after devastating fire

Another resident, Jim Robertson of Fountain Grove, moved to Montana two weeks ago because he would be losing $3,000 a month staying here.

Lisa Frazee of Wikiup is in the worst shape of everyone.

Due to delays from the county and also State Farm, work has not even begun on her home. She's begun a petition drive to implore insurance companies to, "Do the right thing," and extend their ALE coverage.

RELATED: Bill that would have eased insurance claims for North Bay Fire victims dies in California Senate

Since the fire, California law now requires insurance companies to provide three years of alternate living expenses, not two. "They should see that as a guideline," Frazee said.

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane told us on Friday, she's disgusted by the insurance companies' behavior. California's Insurance Commission carries the big stick, however.

More tonight at 4pm and 6pm.

We'll begin by updating the plight of Coffey Park's Larry Keyser, who described his ALE frustrations for us late last spring. "We might make the deadline. No guarantees."

And Sonoma County's Firestorm woes keep on coming.
