Clorox wipes shortage: CEO says scarcity will last into 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The struggle to find disinfecting wipes in stores during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem like it will end any time soon.The head of Clorox told Reuters the Oakland-based company is out of wipes and probably won't have any more until next year.CEO Benno Dorer says the company has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand.ABC News business reporter Rebecca Jarvis says part of the problem stems from supply chain issues in China, were disinfectant ingredients and containers are made.