Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude

A swarm of earthquakes has struck Central California this morning. At least 6 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher have struck the region.The earthquakes all struck about 7 miles southeast of Tres Pinos, California.5:58 a.m.: 4.1 magnitude earthquake6:01 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake6:10 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake6:22 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake8:15 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake8:27 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquakeThere are no reports of any injuries or damage.