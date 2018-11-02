EARTHQUAKE

Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude

EMBED </>More Videos

A swarm of earthquakes has struck Central California this morning. The largest was a 4.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake that struck in San Benito County. (KGO-TV)

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A swarm of earthquakes has struck Central California this morning. At least 6 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher have struck the region.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

The earthquakes all struck about 7 miles southeast of Tres Pinos, California.

Here's a timeline:

5:58 a.m.: 4.1 magnitude earthquake
6:01 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake
6:10 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake
6:22 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake
8:15 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake
8:27 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake

PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake

There are no reports of any injuries or damage.

Click here for full coverage on earthquake news.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeprepare norcalUSGScalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EARTHQUAKE
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Event in Fremont held for 150th anniversary of Hayward Fault earthquake
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Millions 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill
More earthquake
Top Stories
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders/49ers game
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases
Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in U.S
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Synagogue in SF looks to improve security after Pittsburgh shooting
SJSU professor, Rep. Speier weigh in on Google protest
Show More
SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Oprah, Pence offer competing visions of 'Georgia values'
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
LA tacos: Better than SF's? Gavin Newsom says 'Yes!'
More News