Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --A swarm of earthquakes has struck Central California this morning. At least 6 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher have struck the region.
The earthquakes all struck about 7 miles southeast of Tres Pinos, California.
Here's a timeline:
5:58 a.m.: 4.1 magnitude earthquake
6:01 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake
6:10 a.m.: 3.0 magnitude earthquake
6:22 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake
8:15 a.m.: 3.2 magnitude earthquake
8:27 a.m.: 3.6 magnitude earthquake
There are no reports of any injuries or damage.
