CMA winners 2021: Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMAs, Luke Combs wins top prize

Entertainer of the year

Eric Church

WINNER: Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the year

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

WINNER: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Album of the year

"29" - Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

"Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

"Heart" - Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

WINNER: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Song of the year

"Forever After All" - Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"The Good Ones" - Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Hell Of A View" - Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards" - Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

WINNER: "Starting Over" - Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

WINNER: Carly Pearce

Male vocalist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical event of the year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Producer: Martin Johnson

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown, Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

WINNER: "Half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Musician of the year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music video of the year

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown, Director: Peter Zavadil

"Gone" - Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

WINNER: "Half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Director: Patrick Tracy

"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne, Director: Reid Long

New artist of the year

WINNER: Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies and Luke Combs won the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.Stapleton won song of the year and single of the year for "Starting Over" and took album of the year for his record of the same name. And he walked away with two more trophies as a producer on the single and album.He then won male vocalist of the year for the fifth time and it appeared he would sweep the night before Combs ended the show by winning entertainer of the year."I don't deserve to win it," an emotional Combs said, "but I'm sure as hell glad that I did."The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time. Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, appeared to be holding back tears as he accepted."It's been a roller coaster of a year, especially for me emotionally, and for you all to support me, it's been incredible," he said from the stage.Allen was openly tearful as he became the second Black performer to win new artist of the year."I want to thank my father who's no longer with us for introducing me to country music," Allen said.See below for a full list of 2021 CMA Awards winners and nominees.