CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with employee

NEW YOR -- CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after nine years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.Chris Cuomo actively helped craft his his brother's responses to sexual harassment charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women; the former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial."I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," Zucker wrote. "I was wrong."Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, but CNN reports the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the network. Gollust is remaining at CNN.In a memo of her own, Gollust said, "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, "it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia's live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN's digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.In an email to staffers sent shortly after Zucker's, Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said, "I have accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years."Kilar added, "We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.""As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.As a result, I am resigning today.I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us.I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.With gratitude and much love.Jeff"----------CNN Wire and the Associated Press contributed to this report.