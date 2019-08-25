Coast Guard searching for missing man in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is on for a missing man in Indian Slough Near Discovery Bay Sunday.
The Coast Guard received a report just after 4 am of a person missing in the water.
They say the small inflatable craft Efferin Cruz was in popped.
Crews are using a boat and helicopter to search for Cruz.
