Coast Guard searching for missing man in Discovery Bay

This graphic shows the area of Indian Slough in Discovery Bay, Calif. where the Coast Guard is searching for a missing man. (KGO-TV)

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is on for a missing man in Indian Slough Near Discovery Bay Sunday.

The Coast Guard received a report just after 4 am of a person missing in the water.

They say the small inflatable craft Efferin Cruz was in popped.

Crews are using a boat and helicopter to search for Cruz.

