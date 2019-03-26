Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Pacifica coast

The coast guard helicopter is above the ocean looking for a 28-year-man who decided to jump in and go swimming around 3:45 this morning pic.twitter.com/ONNraPVhIN — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 26, 2019

PACIFICA, Calif. -- U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching the water near a hotel in Pacifica for a 28-year-old man who went missing while on an early-morning swim early Tuesday morning.The man reportedly went missing around 3:30 a.m. near the Lighthouse Hotel near Rockaway Beach. Police say a group of people was hanging out when two of them decided to go for a swim. The other swimmer has made it back to shore.Pacifica police first arrived on the scene and searched for 40-45 minutes around 3:30 a.m. before calling in the Coast Guard.A 47-motor lifeboat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Golden Gate in Sausalito and an aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco are searching the scene.ABC7 News has contributed to this report.