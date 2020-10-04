Contra Costa County to spend $250M on jail health care to settle lawsuit

People gather outside the Contra Costa County Jail building in Martinez on May 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Contra Costa County will spend $250 million to increase staffing and improve health care at its jails after a lawsuit alleged inmates with physical and mental problems were being neglected, including some who were potentially suicidal.

Contra Costa County reached an agreement Thursday calling for spending the money over five years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.

"These changes will save countless lives, reduce the suffering of people confined in the jails and increase public safety,'' said Prison Law Office attorney Corene Kendrick.

The county has around 800 inmates in its jails.

RELATED: Former San Quentin inmate says prison staff hides lack of sanitation in front of auditors

During negotiations over the case, medical experts hired by the county criticized its mental health system and procedures for drug and alcohol treatment, the Chronicle said.

One expert said the jails lacked proper cells and treatment for potentially suicidal inmates, the paper added.

One plaintiff said he had injuries that made walking painful but was denied a cane for three months.

The Chronicle also reports another inmate with mental illness said guards refused to take him to medical staff despite him repeatedly pressing an emergency medical button in his cell.
