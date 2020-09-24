SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coffee lovers rejoice, you are in the right place. If you're in San Francisco, that is, the city ranked second in a study recognizing the best cities for coffee.
According to the survey conducted by WalletHub, San Francisco trails behind only Seattle, which is where the coffee shop giant Starbucks originated.
Runners-up included Portland, Oregon, and two Florida cities, Miami and Tampa.
WalletHub says they created the ranking to honor the upcoming National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.
RELATED: Pumpkin spice latte: Everything you want to know about Starbucks' seasonal favorite
They used 12 metrics to conclude their findings, including the average price of various drinks, the proximity of coffee shops, and occurrences of "coffee lover" meetups.
There are three Bay Area cities that top the ranks for highest average spending on coffee per household. Tied for first are Fremont, San Jose and San Francisco.
Naturally this coincides with the Bay Area cities that appear on the list for highest average price per pack of coffee, which include San Francisco, Oakland, Stockton, and Fremont. The city more expensive is Honolulu, Hawaii.
San Francisco ranks 2nd for coffee lovers but spends the most nationwide, according to survey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More