Food & Drink

San Francisco ranks 2nd for coffee lovers but spends the most nationwide, according to survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coffee lovers rejoice, you are in the right place. If you're in San Francisco, that is, the city ranked second in a study recognizing the best cities for coffee.

According to the survey conducted by WalletHub, San Francisco trails behind only Seattle, which is where the coffee shop giant Starbucks originated.

Runners-up included Portland, Oregon, and two Florida cities, Miami and Tampa.

WalletHub says they created the ranking to honor the upcoming National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

RELATED: Pumpkin spice latte: Everything you want to know about Starbucks' seasonal favorite

They used 12 metrics to conclude their findings, including the average price of various drinks, the proximity of coffee shops, and occurrences of "coffee lover" meetups.

There are three Bay Area cities that top the ranks for highest average spending on coffee per household. Tied for first are Fremont, San Jose and San Francisco.

Naturally this coincides with the Bay Area cities that appear on the list for highest average price per pack of coffee, which include San Francisco, Oakland, Stockton, and Fremont. The city more expensive is Honolulu, Hawaii.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscobay areabusinessfoodstudycoffeesurvey
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Oakland protesters call for change after Breonna Taylor case
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Cuban-American judge Barbara Lagoa on Trump high court list
United to launch optional COVID-19 testing program at SFO
Americans loading up on Halloween candy, trick or treat - or not
Show More
East Bay women provide essential goods to local farmworkers
Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case
NASA announces plan to send woman to the moon by 2024
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
'Grateful': Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik
More TOP STORIES News