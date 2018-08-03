Colbert: Despite spending $1.26 million, Manafort didn't 'look like a million bucks'

JUSTIN DOOM
Stephen Colbert on Thursday night mused about how even though court documents revealed Paul Manafort -- the "former Trump campaign manager and nursing home director who steals jewelry during bingo nights" -- spent $1.26 million at two high-end stores, he somehow didn't get his money's worth.

"So if you tell Paul Manafort, 'You look like a million bucks' ... you're insulting him," said "The Late Show" host. "But you might not say that he looks like a million bucks ... because these jackets are what he was wearing."

Viewers were shown a series of awful jackets, ending with an $18,000 python-skin jacket that "says, Watch me unhinge my jaw and swallow a poodle whole," Colbert said. "Basically, his closet looks like if a blind pimp got 100 wishes."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Nia Wilson memorial service
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
'Crazy Rich Asians' is more than a rom-com, it's a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire
More News