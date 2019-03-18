Colleagues, students face the news that East Bay school principal is on life support

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A principal in Pittsburg is on life support after police say his wife shot him shot him during a "domestic altercation" at their home.Family members released new pictures Monday morning of Paul Shatswell that show the energetic and positive man his colleagues describe.They headed in to the Pittsburg Adult Educational Center Monday morning with heavy hearts."I can't speak highly enough about him -- his energy and his vision and the hope he has brought to this school and the work he puts in. He was an absolute workaholic," said George Provol, the school's community liaison.Shatswell is the principal at the school and students say he makes a real difference in their lives."I was here when it was his first day and he introduced himself and had such good energy. He came into our class and said hi and said if you need anything come talk to me," said student Nicole Hall.Shatswell is on life support, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Pittsburg police arrested his wife for the shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Maria Vides is charged with attempted murder.Investigators have not released a motive but say the two got into a domestic altercation early Saturday morning at their home. Vides' brother says relatives aren't sure what happened. He says he knows they loved each other.The school brought in extra counselors Wednesday to help students and staff cope with the news."He's got a good heart. He is always smiling. You're just really comfortable with him. He is a good guy and I hate that this happened. It's just sad," Hall said through tears.Shatswell is a father to 8 kids, ranging in age from 6 to 29.