College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Bill McGlashan

This undated image shows William McGlashan.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged Operation Varsity Blues, in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.Mill Valley resident Bill McGlashan was a senior executive at TPG Growth , a Silicon Valley investment firm that made landmark investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb. According to Recode, "McGlashan has positioned himself as a leading voice in Silicon Valley for social responsibility."In 2017, Vanity Fair named Bill to its New Establishment list of the 100 most influential people in business, politics and technology.Bill earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA with Honors from Yale University.He's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.He appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $1 million unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.