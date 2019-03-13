College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marci Palatella

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Healdsburg resident Marci Palatella reportedly laughed with her husband "every day" about cheating their child's way into college, saying "it was worth every cent."
Marci is the CEO of a liquor distribution company. On her Facebook page, it says she runs Preservation Distillery Bardstown in Kentucky and is from San Francisco.
READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE (PAGES 137-143)
According to an article from a Kentucky Business Journal, she's married to former San Francisco 49ers football legend Lou Palatella, who played for the team back in the 1950s.
She's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.
Marci appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $1 million unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.
I wonder if Hillsborough resident and Burlingame liquor distribution CEO Marci Palatella still feels this way? “It was worth every cent.” She also told CW1 her and her husband “laugh every day” about their gratitude for CW1’s services. https://t.co/LSp5j1cHJa pic.twitter.com/b2XusjqgDp— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 12, 2019
