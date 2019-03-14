Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Gregory and Amy Colburn

EMBED <>More Videos

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in Operation Varsity Blues, the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Gregory and Amy Colburn from Palo Alto are two of the parents facing charges.

Gregory is an oncologist in San Jose and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the Bay Area, including O'Connor Hospital and VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam

They've been accused of paying $25,000 in order to boost their son's SAT scores.

Each appeared Tuesday in San Francisco. They each have a $500,000 bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.

READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE"(PAGES 193-196)

Get the latest stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscopalo altoathertonhillsboroughmenlo parkstanford universitycheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Ringleader in college scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Todd and Diane Blake
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Bruce and Davina Isackson
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Agustin Huneeus Jr.
TOP STORIES
Shooting between deputy, suspects reported in San Leandro
'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father speaking out
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Show More
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
More TOP STORIES News