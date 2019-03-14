College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Gregory and Amy Colburn

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in Operation Varsity Blues, the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.
Gregory and Amy Colburn from Palo Alto are two of the parents facing charges.
Gregory is an oncologist in San Jose and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the Bay Area, including O'Connor Hospital and VA Palo Alto Health Care System.
They've been accused of paying $25,000 in order to boost their son's SAT scores.
Each appeared Tuesday in San Francisco. They each have a $500,000 bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.
