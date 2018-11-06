Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado father Christopher Watts, who has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, has been charged with murder in the case.

GREELEY, Colo. --
A Colorado man charged with killing his pregnant wife and two daughters has pleaded guilty under a plea deal that will allow him to avoid the death penalty.

Christopher Watts entered his plea Tuesday during a court hearing in Greeley.

RELATED: Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships, including office romance

Investigators have previously said that Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife, Shanann. But he said he strangled her in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation.

Prosecutors say they dropped the possibility of the death penalty with the agreement of the victims' family.

Watts replied "guilty" nine times in response to Judge Marcelo Kopcow's reading of each charge.

Shanann Watts' parents and brother were in the courtroom.

VIDEO: Colorado father Christopher Watts charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife, 2 young daughters
EMBED More News Videos

Colorado father Christopher Watts, who has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, has been charged with murder in the case.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpregnant womanwoman killedmurdercrimechild killedColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Colorado father, Christopher Watts, charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
Top Stories
CA VOTING GUIDE: Midterm election stories and results
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
PHOTOS: Election Day 2018 #iVoted selfie photos
Man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Man killed in shooting at detox center in San Rafael ID'd
Show More
Poll: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in lead for governor heading into Election Day
Oakland Mayor Schaaf's biggest challenge? Ranked-choice voting
Overview of Prop C in San Francisco
Support for, opposition to Prop 6 largely mirrors party lines
Fire at Brisbane recycling center prompts smoke warning for SF residents
More News