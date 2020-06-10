Christopher Columbus statue toppled, burned and thrown into lake in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, VA. -- A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.

News outlets report the figure was toppled less than two hours after protesters gathered in the city's Byrd Park Tuesday chanting for the statue to be taken down. The figure was removed from its pedestal around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by protesters using several ropes.

The statue was then set on fire and submerged into a lake in the park. A sign that reads, "Columbus represents genocide" has been placed on the spray-painted foundation that once held the statue.

RELATED
Law remains major obstacle in relocating the more than 100 confederate monuments in North Carolina

Rocky Mount city council votes 7-1 to remove, store Confederate monument at Battle Park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaprotestrace relations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Mother demands justice for daughter run over during Oakland protest
Bay Area gyms cut ties with CrossFit after comments about George Floyd
I-TEAM uncovers unsettling background behind COVID-19 antibody testing site
San Francisco outdoor dining reopens Friday
'Go back to Mexico': Woman slapped in face for racist comment
Muhammad Ali's family discusses his legacy with ABC7
Men imitate George Floyd's killing during Black Lives Matter protest
Show More
Local doctor concerned over rise of COVID-19 cases in Alameda Co.
Crews contain 2-alarm fire in San Jose
SF city employee among those who painted over BLM mural
Here's everything allowed to reopen in California
George Floyd live updates: Crowds march in student-led rally in Berkeley
More TOP STORIES News