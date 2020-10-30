Arts & Entertainment

New thriller released in time for Halloween: 'Come Play' scares up a mix of classic monsters, new technology

"Come Play" blends a good old fashioned horror movie with bits of today's modern technology to scare up a new kind of thriller.
By George Pennacchio
Halloween is traditionally a time for scary movies. And this year is no exception! "Come Play" involves a monster named Larry who uses today's technology to terrorize a little boy and his family.

In "Come Play," a boy named Oliver keeps seeing this monster named Larry on his cellphone, his tablet... and in his house! The monster wants to grab the kid and transport him back to his world.

"I think we wanted to make a movie that was in that Amblin tradition that was a scary movie that is still family-friendly, that wasn't going to alienate audiences," said John Gallagher Jr.

"Movies have an ability to trick your mind into thinking things are real even if you were there on the day and you knew it was corn syrup and red food dye," said Gillian Jacobs. "It still gets you and it's still pretty amazing that movies can do that."

The movie's young star plays a boy who's on the autism spectrum. And the writer-director, Jacob Chase, whose wife works with kids on the spectrum, hopes his movie is both authentic and sensitive in the way it handles that.

"The idea of taking a character and putting him in a movie that is not about the fact that he's on the spectrum, it's just one of many parts of who he is as a person, right?" said Chase. "There's just so much to him. And so making, you know, making sure we got the autism part of it right was very important. But it was also very important that he was a very well-rounded character that was able to be the hero of this very scary horror movie."

"Come Play" is rated PG-13. It's in theatres on Friday, Oct. 30.

EMBED More News Videos

View iconic horror movie locations!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweenmovie
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Video shows racist attack on Black woman in Pittsburg
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ghostly look back at Winchester Mystery House in 1983
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or blue mirage' on Tuesday
Social distancing brings big changes to office holiday parties
Drug could help treat COVID-19 patients with long-term effects, doctor says
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Show More
1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in Solano Co.
Charities cautiously restart volunteer programs for holidays
Santa visits get a pandemic makeover in person and online
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
Video doorbells could provide safe way with social distancing
More TOP STORIES News