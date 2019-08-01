gun violence

﻿Santa Clara Co. Fair opens to increased security following fatal shootings at Gilroy Garlic Festival

By Anser Hassan
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 75th annual Santa Clara County Fair opened Thursday afternoon with increased security following the fatal shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

In a written statement, Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese says extra security measures are in place for this year's fair.

"I have reviewed the security plan developed by the Fairgrounds Management Corporation and the Sheriff's Office... I believe we have an excellent plan to ensure that Fair attendees will have a safe and enjoyable time at the Fair. I will continue to communicate with the Sheriff on an ongoing basis," he wrote.

The fair used to run for two weeks. However, declining attendance and a drop in revenue forced organizers to scale back.

But according to the San Jose Mercury News, last year's attendance almost doubled, and the event made a profit for the first time in almost 30 years.

New management and marketing is credited for the turn-around. Organizers have turned to social media, and in several of the languages widely spoken in Santa Clara County, to boast awareness and interest in the fair.

Along with the traditional carnival rides, farm animals and concerts, the fair has added an International Village with Vietnamese, Indo-American and Latino-themed festivities. There will also be fireworks every night.

The Santa Clara County Fair runs Aug. 1 through Aug. 4.

General Admission: $10

Seniors 65 and older: $5
Kids under 5: Free

Kids 5-12: $5

Veterans and Active Duty Service members: Free with Valid ID

Parking: $10 per vehicle
