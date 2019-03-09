Remembrance ceremony to mark 1-year anniversary of shooting at Yountville's Pathway Home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday marks the first anniversary of the deadly shooting rampage at The Pathway Home in Yountville.
Three women were killed: Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.
The gunman was a former resident.
On Saturday there will be a remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Yountville.
It starts at noon.
