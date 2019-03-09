Yountville veterans home shooting

Remembrance ceremony to mark 1-year anniversary of shooting at Yountville's Pathway Home

EMBED <>More Videos

Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting rampage at the Pathway Home in Yountville that left three women dead: Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday marks the first anniversary of the deadly shooting rampage at The Pathway Home in Yountville.

Three women were killed: Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.

The gunman was a former resident.

RELATED: Timeline of events released for shooting at Yountville veterans home

On Saturday there will be a remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Yountville.

It starts at noon.

Take a look at full coverage of the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsyountvillebay areavigilus worldyountville veterans home shootingmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Report shows weapons used in Yountville shooting bought legally
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
Timeline of events released for Yountville veterans home shooting
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
South Bay students raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish
Criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer suspended again
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the East Bay
Caltrans says relief on the way for Silicon Valley, Peninsula commuters
Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow
Show More
Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in SF's SoMa District
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia
Disney+ to offer entire Disney library, including Disney Vault films
More TOP STORIES News