Community & Events

New 150-foot ferris wheel coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the 150th anniversary celebration of Golden Gate Park, Mayor London Breed announced the installation of a new 150-foot ferris wheel.

The observation wheel will feature 36 fully enclosed gondolas that can seat six people each.

The ride will be 12 minutes long and it will cost $18 for adults and $12 for seniors and children.

But rides will be free when it launches during the park wide celebration on April 4.

The wheel will operate for about 11 months until March 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscogolden gate parkamusement ridebuzzworthylondon breedwhere you livepark
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade
AccuWeather forecast: Fog then showers today
Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose
WATCH IN 60: 'Noose' seen on Christmas tree, new SMART train stops, giant wheel coming to SF
Show More
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
SMART Train opening new stations in Larkspur, Novato
Shop early! Christmas tree shortage means surging prices
Pier 39 business blames homeless, dirty streets for revenue loss
Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery
More TOP STORIES News