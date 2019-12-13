New 150-foot ferris wheel coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the 150th anniversary celebration of Golden Gate Park, Mayor London Breed announced the installation of a new 150-foot ferris wheel.The observation wheel will feature 36 fully enclosed gondolas that can seat six people each.The ride will be 12 minutes long and it will cost $18 for adults and $12 for seniors and children.But rides will be free when it launches during the park wide celebration on April 4.The wheel will operate for about 11 months until March 2021.