New 150-foot ferris wheel coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the 150th anniversary celebration of Golden Gate Park, Mayor London Breed announced the installation of a new 150-foot ferris wheel.
The observation wheel will feature 36 fully enclosed gondolas that can seat six people each.
The ride will be 12 minutes long and it will cost $18 for adults and $12 for seniors and children.
But rides will be free when it launches during the park wide celebration on April 4.
The wheel will operate for about 11 months until March 2021.
