BBQ'n While Black is a family friendly Oakland event at Lake Merritt that brings people and communities together

OAKLAND (KGO) -- The 2nd annual BBQ'n While Black is quickly approaching and you can be a part of the festivities! It is a fun day filled with families, neighbors and friends who all gather at Lake Merritt to celebrate cultures and communities.

Jhamel Robinson and Logan Cortez, co-founders of the event, speak with ABC7's Kristen Sze about all the details and how you can not only attend but also help.

To support the event, click here.

