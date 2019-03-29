Community & Events

4 community and culture events to check out in San Francisco this weekend

Photo: William White/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a tour of an old power plant to a trans awareness celebration, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in San Francisco. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

TDOV 2019 -"Celebrating Authentic Bodies, Breaking Barriers"





March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, and on Friday, SOMArts Cultural Center will host an evening commemorating the international awareness day. The free event will feature an assortment of live performances, DJs, awards and more.

When: Friday, March 29, 6-11 p.m.

Where: SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

You're Invited: Weekend Potrero Power Station Tour





On Saturday, the Potrero Power Station will open its doors for community tours of the power plant grounds, which shuttered in 2011 after more than 150 years in operation.

"This is your opportunity to throw on a hard hat and get a peek inside one of San Francisco's longest operating power stations, and discuss the proposed neighborhood," write the organizers.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: The Power Station, 420 23rd St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Navigating Our Hxstories: an Evening of Multidisciplinary Storytelling + Makers Fair





As Women's History Month draws to a close, join women from the Japanese-American community, who'll share their stories of creating work that celebrates their personal and communal histories. A marketplace of locally-made products -- including jewelry, zines, prints and clothing, as well as a sake tasting -- are part of this free evening event.

When: Saturday, March 30, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 100 Montgomery Street, The Presidio, Located at Futures Without Violence

Admission: Free


Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Antiracism 101 training for Indivisible SF





Finally, nonprofit Indivisible SF will host its Antiracism 101 workshop at the Women's Building on Sunday. The group aims to "educate, mobilize and build multiracial community," according to the organizers. Anyone interested in understanding racism, "and moving from awareness to action and accountability," is encouraged to attend.

When: Sunday, March 31, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Women's Building, 3543 18th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscohoodline
TOP STORIES
Teen girl shot and killed at W. Oakland BART station
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
City of SF has concerns about the impact after Lyft goes public, other IPOs
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Third Bay Area measles case reported
Hope Village in SJ looking for volunteers to help move belongings into storage
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week
Show More
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Gov. Newsom's rips PG&E in letter about its consideration for new board of directors
Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard
Salesforce Transit Center contractors challenge cracked beam accusations
Stephen Curry not a fan of Staples Center popcorn
More TOP STORIES News