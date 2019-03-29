4 community and culture events to check out in San Francisco this weekend

TDOV 2019 -"Celebrating Authentic Bodies, Breaking Barriers"

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a tour of an old power plant to a trans awareness celebration, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in San Francisco. Read on for a rundown.---March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, and on Friday, SOMArts Cultural Center will host an evening commemorating the international awareness day. The free event will feature an assortment of live performances, DJs, awards and more.Friday, March 29, 6-11 p.m.SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St.FreeOn Saturday, the Potrero Power Station will open its doors for community tours of the power plant grounds, which shuttered in 2011 after more than 150 years in operation."This is your opportunity to throw on a hard hat and get a peek inside one of San Francisco's longest operating power stations, and discuss the proposed neighborhood," write the organizers.Saturday, March 30, 10-11:30 a.m.The Power Station, 420 23rd St.FreeAs Women's History Month draws to a close, join women from the Japanese-American community, who'll share their stories of creating work that celebrates their personal and communal histories. A marketplace of locally-made products -- including jewelry, zines, prints and clothing, as well as a sake tasting -- are part of this free evening event.Saturday, March 30, 5-8 p.m.100 Montgomery Street, The Presidio, Located at Futures Without ViolenceFreeFinally, nonprofit Indivisible SF will host its Antiracism 101 workshop at the Women's Building on Sunday. The group aims to "educate, mobilize and build multiracial community," according to the organizers. Anyone interested in understanding racism, "and moving from awareness to action and accountability," is encouraged to attend.Sunday, March 31, 3-5 p.m.The Women's Building, 3543 18th St.Free---