49ers, Monster Jam surprise local military family

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Feld Entertainment teamed up Thursday afternoon to recognize a military family for their service to the country.

"I feel like I'm the one getting surprised because I'm the one getting a little nervous here," said 49ers defensive end Ronald Blair. "Just being able to say a small thank you for everything they've done is everything to me."

Blair was joined by 'Grave Digger' truck driver, Morgan Kane, who is in town for this weekend's Monster Jam exhibition at Levi's Stadium.

"It's just great to be able to put a smile on a kid's face, especially with everything we've got going in the world," said Kane.

The stars met with Staff Sergeant JeVon Tran-Coley and his family inside the Armed Forces Recruiting Center in San Jose in a gathering coordinated by Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization that works to support military families across the country.

They were surprised with merchandise and swag from the 49ers and Monster Jam, including box seats for the Saturday show.

Tran-Coley's wife, Miriam, and their son Jayce were overwhelmed by the gesture.

"We spend so much time far away from people, from our support system, so when we have the support, even when we're not home, it's very humbling, it's very heartwarming, and I really appreciate it always," said Miriam Moresco Tran-Coley, herself a USMC veteran.

The family says they'll be fans of the 49ers and Monster Jam for life.

"I'm trying to go to all the games this year, and hopefully see monster trucks whenever they come back to the Bay Area," said Staff Sgt. JeVon Tran-Coley.

