5 Job Opportunities For Chefs In San Francisco

Are you a chef on the hunt for a new job?

With thousands of restaurants and corporate kitchens, there are plenty of opportunities available in San Francisco.

Here's a rundown of open listings with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Executive Sous Chef, Cotogna




Located in the heart of historic Jackson Square, Cotogna is a lively, comfortably-stylish restaurant featuring regional Italian fare.

The eatery is hiring a skilled career-minded Executive Sous Chef in search of a rewarding and unique kitchen management position in the restaurant industry. The position entails daily mise-en-place, managing labor, controlling inventories and implementing proper food storage and handling skills. Prior management experience is required.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Lead Line Cook, Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana




Founded in Italy in 1972, Il Fornaio offers lunch and dinner guests the most authentic Italian dining experience available at 21 restaurants across the US.

Il Fornaio San Francisco is interviewing candidates for a Kitchen Shift Supervisor. Candidates must have kitchen experience in a full-service Italian restaurant, including working a hot line and grill. Supervisory experience is a plus, but not required. The new hire will have the opportunity for advancement to Sous Chef.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Chef, Tacolicious




Tacolicious is a San Francisco-based Cal-Mexican restaurant group. It started out at a stand at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in 2009 and is now made up of five full-service locations, as well as a tequila and mezcal bar and a cantina.

The restaurant is seeking a passionate chef who has an appreciation of good food and drink, particularly tacos and margaritas, to join its culinary team. High volume and catering experience is a must.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Chef, Gap Inc.




Modern Cafe, at Old Navy and Gap Inc.'s San Francisco headquarters, is looking for an experienced chef who's passionate about fresh, local and seasonal food. This is a Monday through Friday position.

Applicants should have the ability to produce at a high volume, enjoy creating exciting menus and food concepts, be knowledge of healthy ingredients and specialized diets, and more.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

Lead Line Cook, International Smoke




Award-winning Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry have opened one of the busiest restaurants of the year, International Smoke, and are looking for Line Cooks for its anticipated lunch service.

International Smoke seeks passionate grill and saute cooks with the drive and desire to continue their career growth at the Mina Group, a chef-driven restaurant company. International Smoke's Lunch Cooks will enjoy a consistent Monday to Friday schedule, 8am-4pm.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

