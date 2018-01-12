7 Part-Time Job Opportunities To Check Out In Oakland

If you're interested in a part-time job, there are opportunities available around the city. Here's a rundown of the latest open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Host/Wait Staff, Spinning Dough
Spinning Dough is a a new pizzeria located on Market Street in the McClymonds district that's filling positions on its host/wait staff.
The new hire will greet and seat patrons before taking their orders and serving meals. This individual will also do light cleaning and stocking work and will answer phones, among other tasks.
To learn more about this position, check out the complete job listinghere.
Online English Teacher, Bowen Culture Media Co.
Bowen Culture Media Co. provides online English learning to learners ages between 4 and 15 years old, using its own web-based educational platform.
Applicants should speak English at an idiomatic level with a North American English accent. Ideal candidates will have previous teaching experience and a TESOL/TEFL certification.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Babysitter, Swiss Cheese Childcare
Swiss Cheese Childcare is a babysitter-booking service that provides in-home childcare on an as-needed basis.
It's currently looking for part-time sitters who have a minimum of two years of experience as childcare providers. Employees have autonomy with their work schedules, as well as the freedom to set their own hourly rates.
For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Service Counter/Farmers Market Worker, Liba
Liba began as a falafel bar in 2009, roaming the streets in a food truck, later expanding into its first brick-and-mortar Uptown location in 2014.
The eatery is looking for someone to work at both farmers market pop-ups and at the restaurant. Candidates should have experience in hospitality, be able to lift 50 pounds, and stand for up to eight hours at a time, among other things.
The individual will occasionally need to drive a company van and must possess a valid California driver's license. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Retail Associate, Maple Street Denim
Maple Street Denim, located on 9th Street, is a boutique offering premium-label jeans, plus free hemming service. It's currently looking for a part-time retail associate to work weekend shifts.
The individual will assist customers, operate the point of sale system, and restock and fold inventory, among other tasks.
There's a long list of desired experience and qualifications for this position. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Dog Care Handler, Citizen Canine
Citizen Canine is an upscale dog boarding hotel and daycare near the Oakland Airport that is now hiring part-time dog care handlers.
The ideal candidate would meet the following requirements: must love dogs, have prior dog training experience, be familiar with positive reinforcement training methods and have reliable means of transportation, among other desired qualifications.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Herbal Tea Packer, Twisted Thistle Apothicaire
Twisted Thistle Apothicaire operates traditional medicinal herbal teas and gift shops. The company sources bulk herbs from a number of locations and has to package them, it's now on the hunt for looking for a tea packer.
The employee should have the ability to focus on a repetitive task for extended periods of time while keeping a self-directed pace. Strong organizational skills, along with attention to detail, are a must.
This is a two-day-a-week position. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.