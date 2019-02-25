A Rheinland-style carnival and other cultural events worth seeking out in San Jose this week

A New Civic Imagination for San Jose

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a carnival fundraising event to a discussion on racial inequity and social obstacles, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in San Jose this week. Read on for a rundown.---MACLA, a Latino art space, will be hosting UC San Diego professors and civic activists Teddy Cruz and Fonna Forman for a discussion and interactive workshop on social and economic equality and inclusion.The event also includes a dinner and opportunities for networking and conversation.Wednesday, February 27, 5:30-7 p.m.MACLA, 510 S. First St.FreeLittle Italy and the Scalabrini Choir of Holy Cross Church will be hosting a fundraising event this Saturday at the Holy Cross Parish. The event includes music, food and wine tastings provided by Perrucci Family Vineyard.Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Holy Cross Parish, 580 Jackson St.Free (RSVP); Free (Donation); $2 (Pre-order your food); $15 (Wine tasting). More ticket options available.Ludwig's German Table will also be hosting a carnival event this Saturday. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best costumes and participate in traditional Rheinland song and dance. Bottled beer and German doughnuts will also be provided. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.Saturday, March 2, 6-11:30 p.m.Ludwig's German Table, 261 N. Second St., San Jose, CA, 95112$20Join the Silicon Valley's chapter of The National Coalition of 100 Black Women for an installment of its series "Black Women Talk," a woman-led discussion that addresses societal issues and obstacles.This Sunday, the discussion will explore the differences between mentors, sponsors and advocates. Appetizers and wine will also be provided.Sunday, March 3, 3-5 p.m.African American Community Service Agency, 304 N. Sixth St.Free