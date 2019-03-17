SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was an evening of inspiration, education and empowerment at "The Power Of US: Expat Women Creating Impact in Silicon Valley."
Our own ABC7 News anchor and reporter Dion Lim was the keynote speaker for the event at Google Launchpad in San Francisco.
Dion spoke of her experiences as a minority woman navigating her way up the oftentimes challenging TV news ladder in non-diverse places such as Kansas City, Charlotte and Tampa Bay. There, she was the first full-time Asian American woman to hold a weekday anchoring position.
She moderated and participated in a panel featuring female professionals from Madagascar, France, Canada and Mexico who work in leadership roles at businesses including Salesforce, PayPal, Unboxd and more.
The event was put on by The Expat Woman, an international professional and social club made up of more than 12-thousand women. This community was founded by Nyna Caputi, an expat herself. These women are able to showcase their diversity and participate in entrepreneur events, career panels and all kinds of workshops in a safe environment.
To learn more about The Expat Woman you can visit www.theexpatwoman.com and follow them on Instagram @TheExpatWomanUS.
Inspiration and Empowerment: ABC 7 News Anchor Dion Lim hosts The Expat Woman's 'The Power Of US'
TOP STORIES
Show More