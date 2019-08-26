ABC7 News partners with Taylor Family Foundation to send kids with life-altering health conditions to Camp Arroyo

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of people opened up their hearts and their wallets in Livermore today to help send kids to camp.ABC7 is proud to once again partner with the Taylor Family Foundation for the 29th Annual Day in the Park.The charity event raises money for kids with life-altering conditions.Members of the ABC7 News team were there including Dan Ashley, Reggie Aqui, Mike Nicco, and Sue Hall.Each year thousands of kids with issues like Crohn's and celiac disease are given the opportunity to attend the foundation's Camp Arroyo and meet other kids like them.The camp offers a space for kids and counselors to connect without having to foot a hefty bill."I have celiac disease," said 13-yearold Olivia Chain. "No other camps really provide for that. It's really fun to go to camp and not have to worry about paying for any of it. I absolutely love it."Hundreds of East Bay restaurants served food, wineries poured their best wines, and breweries poured craft beer.More than half a million dollars was raised to send kids to camp at no cost to their families.