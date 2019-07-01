SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Pride Parade had many coming out en mass to show off their colors-including us.
RELATED: Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar closes out San Francisco Pride weekend at Civic Center
ABC7 News along with others in the Walt Disney group walked in the parade to show our support for the community.
RELATED: Thousands descend on Dolores Park for San Francisco's annual Dyke March
Take a look at some of the march in the video above.
Go here for more stories and videos about Pride.
Pride 2019: ABC7 marches in SF Pride parade
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News