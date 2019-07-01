Community & Events

Pride 2019: ABC7 marches in SF Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Pride Parade had many coming out en mass to show off their colors-including us.

RELATED: Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar closes out San Francisco Pride weekend at Civic Center

ABC7 News along with others in the Walt Disney group walked in the parade to show our support for the community.

RELATED: Thousands descend on Dolores Park for San Francisco's annual Dyke March

Take a look at some of the march in the video above.

Go here for more stories and videos about Pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscopridepride monthpride parade
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News