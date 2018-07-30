COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski presented Sports producer Casey Pratt with the Disney, ABC-Television Group MVP award for the month of August. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski presented Senior Sports Producer Casey Pratt with the Disney, ABC-Television Group MVP award for the month of August.

It's the first time an ABC7 employee has ever received this award, which is selected among the thousands of employees in the company.

Casey is the behind the scenes force of nature who leads our sports department.

He writes, edits and produces original content for our newscasts, and for all of digital platforms, as well.

It's a well-deserved honor for a hardworking, and truly special person.

Click here to follow Casey on Facebook and click here to follow him on Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsawardABCsportssocietySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
The Gilroy Garlic Festival turns 40
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Heartbreak of Carr Fire far from over as containment increases to 20 percent
10,000 structures threatened as Mendocino Complex Fire grows to nearly 56,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
USGS reports 3.7-magnitude earthquake near Vallejo
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
Rarely seen fire tornadoes spark research to forecast wildfire intensity
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Show More
Do you have enough fire insurance?
ABC7 Star: Registered nurse and lactation consultant Serena Meyer
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Free online SAT prep class offered after scoring controversy
Bay Area nonprofit comes to rescue of pets affected by wildfire
More News