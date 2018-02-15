COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7 Mornings' Jessica Castro emcees luncheon kicking off SF March of Dimes

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Jessica Castro speaks at a luncheon to kick off the San Francisco March of Dimes March for Babies on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 Mornings Anchor Jessica Castro emceed a very special day on Thursday. She spoke at the kickoff luncheon for the San Francisco March of Dimes March for Babies.

The march raises money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care.

The march takes place on Saturday, April 28 in San Francisco.

Click here for more information.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbabychildren's healthfundraiserdonationsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News