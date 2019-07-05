Community & Events

City of Alameda celebrates the Red, White and Blue in a big way with a big parade

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- In Alameda on July 4th, they like to say that everyone is either watching the parade or else in it. That's why they call this the biggest July 4th parade west of the Mississippi, and maybe anywhere.

Dancing horses, dancing humans, prancing dragons and reincarnations of Marilyn Monroe. Just some of the 2,500 people who marched past, all in celebration of this our nation's birthday 243 years ago.

"It shows we're all together, celebrating America. Doesn't matter where you're from," said Matt Martin, who has brought his daughter to this parade every one of her 10 years.

That's a pleasant sentiment in these turbulent, divided times because we weren't divided in Alameda Thursday.

Different-sure. And on July 4th, reminded that we're also very much the same.

"If every day was the fourth of July?" we asked Matt. "I can only wish. We can try."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalameda4th of julyparade4th of july event
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News