BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley chef Alice Waters and her daughter are hosting a flea market in front of the famed Chez Panisse restaurant.Fanny Singer announced the event on Instagram, saying there will be vintage and designer clothes, antiques, crafts, books, and more. Waters will be there to sign books and posters.The flea market is on Sunday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the restaurant at 1517 Shattuck Ave.Waters founded Chez Panisse in 1971 and became the inspiration for California cuisine. The restaurant believes the best tasting food is organically and locally grown.