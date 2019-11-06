Community & Events

Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer and it is happening this weekend in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can walk for a good cause this Saturday in San Francisco and be part of Walk to End Alzheimer's. You can walk for a variety of reason and Dr. Elizabeth Edgerly, executive director of the Alzheimer Association, discusses why walking makes a difference and an impact.

