SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can walk for a good cause this Saturday in San Francisco and be part of Walk to End Alzheimer's. You can walk for a variety of reason and Dr. Elizabeth Edgerly, executive director of the Alzheimer Association, discusses why walking makes a difference and an impact.
Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer and it is happening this weekend in SF
