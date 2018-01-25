COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Armory 'BrunchCon' To Gather 30 Restaurants Under 1 Roof

In San Francisco, waiting an hour or longer for a meal that's usually consumed within 45 minutes isn't a trade-off; it's tradition.

On March 25th, a pop-up event that gathers 30 restaurants under a single roof aims to flip the weekend's most social meal on its head--BrunchCon is coming to the Mission's Armory.

Billed as "the world's biggest food and drink festival all about brunch," organizers have staged events for the last three years in Los Angeles and New York City, with San Diego, Miami, Washington DC, Austin, and Chicago joining the lineup this year.

"There wasn't anything like it," BrunchCon founder Sarelyn Radecke told Hoodline in a phone interview. "There are a lot of food and drink festivals and it's such a huge part of the SF food culture. But most of the events were in the afternoon."

Cornbread Benedict from Serpentine. | Photo: Elena N./Yelp

"Everything is all-inclusive," Radecke said, and guests will have the opportunity to try a light brunch bite from each vendor in attendance. So far, the list includes restaurants like Serpentine, Oakland's Firebrand Artisan Breads, NOVY Restaurant, Huymphry Slocombe, and others.

Attendees will enjoy bottomless mimosa and Bloody Mary bars, along with games like mimosa pong, photo booth opportunities, and a curated market of brunch-related goods.

Radecke said she uses Yelp to help determine which restaurants will be participate by checking out which spots have the best reviews.

"We go through and sort through everything in terms of what they want to serve and make sure there's a wide variety of food," she explained. "Avocado toast in SF is huge, so we have a few different variations. We hand-pick the vendors so that we make sure we are bringing the best of the best."

Inside the Armory for Sake Day 2016. | Photo: Terry A./Yelp

San Francisco's BrunchCon will be a bit of a departure for the organization, said Radecke.

"Obviously, our event doesn't have anything to do with what the Armory is typically known for," she said, referring to the venue's kinky history, "but they are used to working with people that know how to have a good time."

For the upcoming event, venue staff have "been great at working with us to help us conceptualize the space," she added.

Tickets for the March 25th event are still available, with options to attend the morning session from 9:30am-noon or the afternoon session, which runs from 1-4pm.

VIP tickets are also on offer and Radecke urged guests to make their purchases before the end of January to get a discounted price.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News