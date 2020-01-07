Community & Events

BART has an office dedicated to handling complaints from the public regarding BART Police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Russell Bloom has been one of BART's Independent Police Auditor for the past four years however, many people don't know his job exists. BART has an office complete dedicated to investigating issues and complaints filed by the public against BART Police Officers. Russell speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about what he does and efforts to improve BART.

