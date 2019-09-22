Community & Events

Bat Signal lights up the night for Batman Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Saturday marked the annual global celebration of the caped crusader - it's Batman Day!

The Bat Signal lit up the night in cities around the world, including New York City.

The signal projection was broadcast on the side of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn.

Batman writers were there to hold a signing and panel discussion.

The spire of the Empire State Building was also lit up in Batman yellow and white.

Batman Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday of September, and this year marks the Dark Knight's 80th anniversary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybatman
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
Santa Clara County fires grow to 128 acres
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
SoCal students don capes to support classmate with cancer
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Show More
BART Board of Directors set to vote on fare gates to reduce fare evasions
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
NFL player offers to pay for boy's funeral
No. 23 California holds on to defeat Mississippi 28-20
More TOP STORIES News