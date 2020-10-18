Community & Events

G&M Farms in Livermore to give away free pumpkins in drive-thru event this weekend

By ABC7 News Staff

Pumpkins are stacked up at an East Bay pumpkin patch on Sept. 16, 2020. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- While the pandemic may have shut down the annual pumpkin patch festivities at G&M Farms in Livermore this year, it hasn't stopped them from spreading holiday cheer with a drive-thru pumpkin giveaway this weekend.

The farm anticipates giving away approximately 3,000 pumpkins in total.

RELATED: East Bay pumpkin patches, Halloween traditions in limbo because of COVID-19

Cars will enter through G&M Farms' corn maze parking lot.

From there, they will be routed to the main pumpkin patch where masked staff members will help load up pumpkins into the vehicles.

WATCH: Minnesota man's 2,350-pound 'Tiger King' pumpkin wins 1st place, sets record at Half Moon Bay weigh-off
EMBED More News Videos

The first-time entrant was awarded a grand prize of $16,450 with his giant pumpkin decorated with a stuffed tiger doll named after the popular documentary.



The organizers say pumpkins will be given away as supplies last, and are available on a first-come-first serve basis.

The farm is limiting the giveaway to one pumpkin-per-person, and 4 pumpkins maximum per vehicle.

RELATED: Pleasanton's haunted Halloween theme park to offer drive-thru experience
EMBED More News Videos

"Pirates of Emerson" will return the Alameda County Fairgrounds with a twist.



The organizers say the event is "a thank you to the community for years of support and patronage."

The pumpkin giveaway was a success and organizers say they won't continue on Sunday since they gave all their pumpkins away.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslivermorechildrenfallholidayhalloweenfree stufffamilypumpkinbay area eventsfarmingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tensions rise after free speech rally turns violent in SF
Our America: Living While Black
Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo backyard
Pacifica yoga studio owner under fire for 'mask free class'
SF archbishop performs exorcism to cleanse Marin Co. protest site
Bay Area veteran surprised with 95th birthday celebration
Crews contain 3-alarm grass fire in Vacaville, officials say
Show More
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
2 teens admit to starting fire on Sign Hill in SSF, police say
AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, cooler tomorrow
San Jose police investigating deadly shooting, stabbing
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
More TOP STORIES News