G&M Farms in Livermore to give away free pumpkins in drive-thru event this weekend

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- While the pandemic may have shut down the annual pumpkin patch festivities at G&M Farms in Livermore this year, it hasn't stopped them from spreading holiday cheer with a drive-thru pumpkin giveaway this weekend.The farm anticipates giving away approximately 3,000 pumpkins in total.Cars will enter through G&M Farms' corn maze parking lot.From there, they will be routed to the main pumpkin patch where masked staff members will help load up pumpkins into the vehicles.The organizers say pumpkins will be given away as supplies last, and are available on a first-come-first serve basis.The farm is limiting the giveaway to one pumpkin-per-person, and 4 pumpkins maximum per vehicle.The organizers say the event is "a thank you to the community for years of support and patronage."The pumpkin giveaway was a success and organizers say they won't continue on Sunday since they gave all their pumpkins away.