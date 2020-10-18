G&M Farms in Livermore to give away free pumpkins in drive-thru event this weekend

The farm anticipates giving away approximately 3,000 pumpkins in total.
RELATED: East Bay pumpkin patches, Halloween traditions in limbo because of COVID-19
Cars will enter through G&M Farms' corn maze parking lot.
From there, they will be routed to the main pumpkin patch where masked staff members will help load up pumpkins into the vehicles.
WATCH: Minnesota man's 2,350-pound 'Tiger King' pumpkin wins 1st place, sets record at Half Moon Bay weigh-off
The organizers say pumpkins will be given away as supplies last, and are available on a first-come-first serve basis.
The farm is limiting the giveaway to one pumpkin-per-person, and 4 pumpkins maximum per vehicle.
RELATED: Pleasanton's haunted Halloween theme park to offer drive-thru experience
The organizers say the event is "a thank you to the community for years of support and patronage."
The pumpkin giveaway was a success and organizers say they won't continue on Sunday since they gave all their pumpkins away.