Community & Events

Bay Area teens glammed up for 5th annual pediatric prom

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Around 100 teenagers were glammed up by professional makeup artists and hair stylists for a special prom night.

For the fifth year in a row, Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Oakland organized the "Pediatric Prom."

Saturday night's event gave patients who were in and out of the hospital this year a chance to experience a prom night.

Some of them missed their prom due to chronic illness or a recently discovered illness, but last night it was all about dancing.

The dresses and food were donated by local businesses in the area.

The patients walked a red carpet and took pictures on a photo booth to remember the night.

This year's theme was titled "around the world" to highlight diversity and inclusivity.
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklanddancehospitalteenagersprom
