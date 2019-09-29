Bay Area teens glammed up for 5th annual pediatric prom

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Around 100 teenagers were glammed up by professional makeup artists and hair stylists for a special prom night.
For the fifth year in a row, Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Oakland organized the "Pediatric Prom."
Saturday night's event gave patients who were in and out of the hospital this year a chance to experience a prom night.
Some of them missed their prom due to chronic illness or a recently discovered illness, but last night it was all about dancing.
The dresses and food were donated by local businesses in the area.
The patients walked a red carpet and took pictures on a photo booth to remember the night.
This year's theme was titled "around the world" to highlight diversity and inclusivity.
