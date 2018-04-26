HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Dance Week, March for Babies

We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.

Bay Area Dance Week

Bay Area Dance Week celebrates two decades! It starts this weekend, Friday April 27th. It's one of the largest and most inclusive dance celebrations in the nation. This year's festival kicks off at San Francisco City Hall on Friday at noon with a silent disco adventure. A huge group will dance simultaneously to audio tracks on their headphones. Click here to learn the dance moves.

Click here for more information.

Oakland Dance Festival

Grab your dance shoes and head to the Oakland Dance Festival. It's at Jack London Square this Saturday, April 28 from noon to 8 PM. Last year they had over 9,000 people.

Click here for more information.

March for Babies SF 2018

March for Dimes March for Babies in San Francisco is this Saturday, April 28th. Registration starts at 8 AM & the walk starts at 9AM. The start and finish line will be at the Great Meadow at Fort Mason.

March for Babies will mark its 47th year across the nation. Take a 3 mile walk and help raise money to give all moms and babies a healthy start. ABC 7 News is a proud sponsor. ABC 7 News reporter Jonathan Bloom will host the San Francisco walk. Stop by and say 'hi'!

Click here for more information on how to register or to donate.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
