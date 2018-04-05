HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: DogFest2018, Avocado Con

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's going to be a wet weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't get out of the house and have some fun. We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend eats, from sparkling wine tasting, to free donuts and a gourmet all-you-can-eat brunch. Let's start with the good stuff: Millionaire Bacon.

DogFest 2018

Man's best friend may need to get out and stretch his legs after this latest storm so here's the perfect event. DogFest2018 is this Saturday at Duboce Park. It's one of the biggest dog events in San Francisco.

Enter your canine to win best tail, best ears, best costume or best trick. So time to brush up on your dog's sit, lay down and shake.

DogFest benefits McKinley Elementary School, a public school at Castro and 14th streets.

And your human family members will enjoy the day too. There are obstacle courses, face painting, carnival games, food and you can also go there to adopt a dog.

Click here for more information.
Renegade Craft Fair

If you're into locally made crafts, you won't want to miss San Francisco's Renegade Craft Fair at Fort Mason Center. There will be over 300 indie craft and DIY artisans featured.

It's free to attend both Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A DJ spinning tunes should put you in the mood to shimmy through the aisles and shop until you drop, or at least until you get hungry. There will be local vendors offering food and drink options, too.

Spark SF's Avocado Con!

This Sunday, Spark SF is hosting Avocado Con. The avocado festival in Mission Bay will come back for its 2nd year.

Twenty-two street vendors will gather to show off their avocado dishes. And did you know a recent study found folks who ate avocados are healthier than people who avoided it?

Well, they're also delicious.

Well, they're also delicious.
