HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Shoreline Cleanup, Archaeology Dig, Beer Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.

Earth Day 2018 Shoreline Cleanup!

Celebrate one day early and help clean the San Francisco Bay on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Aquarium of the Bay is hosting two events: at Aquatic Park and Heron's Head Park.

"The really great thing about keeping San Francisco Bay clean is the fact a lot of people don't realize that once upon a time we were going to lose it," remarks Mayra Rivas, Assistant Education Manager at the Aquarium of the Bay. "Long, long time ago, right before the 50's, there was a plan to go ahead and change the San Francisco Bay into more waterways and channels. At one point citizens, just like me and you, decided 'no, this isn't going to work!' and they decided to fight for it," she explains.

Rivas says, "These waters are super important, not only to us but to the animals that are here. That's why we need to learn to share it and take care of it."

Find more information on the Aquarium's website or simply show up at the two cleanup locations.

Click here for more information.

Back to the Earth Day

Also Saturday, volunteers are needed at the "El Presidio" dig site. Help remove sand so archaeologists can continue work through the summertime to uncover the Spanish-colonial site buried below the surface. The free event is from 9 a.m. until noon. Click here for more information and to register.

Juicy Brews Westfest in Oakland

After you help save the planet, reward yourself with a nice cold beer! The Juicy Brews Westfest is being held in Oakland this Sunday.

The fest features 22 beers from around the country. There are two tastings (11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) at Classic Cars West at 411 26th St, Oakland, CA 94612. Tickets start at $21.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinebay area eventswhere you livebeerearth dayvolunteerismenvironmentSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News