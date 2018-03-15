HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival, Presidio Picnic, Large-Scale Beach Art

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

By
SAN FRANCISCO
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

167th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
It's time to break out the bagpipes and your favorite green attire, St. Patrick's Day weekend is here.

San Francisco is home to one of the largest and most well established St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the country. The 167th Annual Parade and Festival will happen Saturday rain or shine, and you can expect a big crowd, music, dancing, and lots of family fun.

Liam Frost, President of the United Irish Societies, told ABC7 News you don't have to be Irish to participate. "The happiness that's involved, the camaraderie, growing up Irish, you're never without family and then the same thing is kind of true of San Francisco. If you're from San Francisco, you're never without family," Frost said. "So that's what we invite people to do. Come down to the parade, and for the whole week, be an Irish San Franciscan and get involved, and have fun with us."

The Parade begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 2nd and Market streets and the festival kicks off at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Plaza. You are encouraged to take BART to the festivities.

Presidio Picnic Kick-Off
Grab your blanket, some friends, and head to the Presidio for the return of the 6th season of the Presidio Picnic. It's free to attend on the beautiful main parade ground, and you can choose from more than 25 mobile food vendors representing the best of the local food scene. Along with lawn games and yoga, this year there will also be cultural performances the 4th Sunday of the month, which capture the diverse communities of San Francisco. Off The Grid and the Presidio Trust host the picnic every Sunday through October 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Large-scale Temporary Art-making on the Beach
End the weekend on a relaxing note, by creating large-scale, temporary art on the beach. It's time to tap into your creative side with fellow creators, and come away with an experience you'll never forget. Plus, Elemental Arts will provide you with aerial photos so you can share your masterpiece. Tickets are on a sliding scale, and a specific location will be given once you make your reservation.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
