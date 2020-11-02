Community & Events

'Most important election of our lives': Bay Area youth get out the vote in San Francisco march

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Election day is closing in fast. Young voters are feeling empowered. An event called March for our Future made its way through San Francisco, sponsored by Youth Advocates For Change.

We are two days away from the most important election of our lives," said Henry Shane.

18-year-old Shane from Menlo Park is voting for the first time. He helped organize this event and he believes his fellow Generation Z'ers can be the change on Tuesday.

"I'm telling my friends, if you eligible to vote, get to the polls now. You do have the power to change this election," Shane said.

Co-organizer Tiana Day from San Ramon says so many things are motivating her to get out the vote.

"We need to speak on climate change, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, women's rights, and we need to bring attention to it," Day said.

University of San Francisco Professor of Politics James Taylor believes young voters could be a game changer on election night. They proved that by showing up, for the mid-term elections in 2018.

"We're seeing the maturation of a young generation determined to be heard. Part of the outcome on Tuesday night is going to point to the effect of young people on voting," Taylor said.

The march ended at the San Francisco Federal Building, with a rallying cry to the crowd to make your voice heard.

"This fight does not end on November third, politicians will not save us, we will save us," said activist Jacqueline Azah.

