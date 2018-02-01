COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Buena Vista Park Area Residents Lay Groundwork For Green Benefit District

By Hoodline
A group of neighbors near Buena Vista Park are taking steps to create the Greater Buena Vista Green Benefit District, a locally-run nonprofit that would help improve the area.

A Green Benefit District is a neighbor-facilitated entity through the city's Department of Public Works that allows a hyperlocal nonprofit to oversee discretionary improvements above and beyond what the city provides.

As proposed, the district could encompass the area bounded by Page, Divisadero/Castro, 17th and Stanyan streets. The GBD's priorities are determined locally, but projects could range from dog runs and playgrounds to traffic-calming measures like concrete bulb-outs.

In the proposed Greater Buena Vista GBD, improvements could be made to parks at Buena Vista Park and Corona Heights, the Lower Terrace green area, Mt. Olympus, the Vulcan and Saturn stairs, Adah's Stairway, and the Monument Stairs.

To get a new GBD off the ground, a majority of property owners must first approve its establishment; after that, homeowners are assessed for tiered annual dues to fund the entity. Once up and running, each district's funds are managed by a board of directors.

As a result, the lengthy process for establishing a GBD includes numerous stages for community input.

If the results of a survey now being distributed by GBVGDB garners enough support from homeowners, organizers would create a Management District Plan that outlines the services and improvements that would be implemented.

Critics of GBDs say the process gives a handful of residents who have time and money outsized leverage over how areas are managed and what they look like, but for neighbors fed up with lagging city progress on area improvements, such an alternative could prove to be a boon.

The Greater Buena Vista Park GBD survey is online here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News