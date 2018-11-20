CAMP FIRE

Cable cars reopen, Alcatraz remains closed due to air quality

For the first time since last Thursday, cable cars are back on San Francisco streets after being closed due to the poor air quality. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For the first time since last Thursday, cable cars are back on San Francisco streets.

The air has been unhealthy because of the smoke from the Camp Fire. That has meant the closure of some major tourist attractions, including Alcatraz which will also be closed today. Tourists say it has been a huge letdown.

"It's got to be one of the premier attractions for San Francisco this is the second time they have canceled the tour on us, we booked two days ago, they canceled, refunded us then we bought again for today and they're canceling again and we leave on Friday," said Daniel Melville, tourist from Jamaica.
Muir Woods is also closed along with outdoor ice rinks. Officials making these decisions say they are doing it out of concern for people's health.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
