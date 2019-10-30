SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 250 years ago on Nov. 4th 1769, the colonization of California began with the arrival of the the Spanish Portolá expedition to the San Francisco Bay Area. Tom Huntington, from the Ohlone Portola Heritage Trails Committee, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron about the importance of this anniversary and public events that you may attend.
Celebrations are in full swing of the 250th anniversary of the discovery of San Francisco Bay by Spanish explorers
