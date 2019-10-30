Community & Events

Celebrations are in full swing of the 250th anniversary of the discovery of San Francisco Bay by Spanish explorers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 250 years ago on Nov. 4th 1769, the colonization of California began with the arrival of the the Spanish Portolá expedition to the San Francisco Bay Area. Tom Huntington, from the Ohlone Portola Heritage Trails Committee, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron about the importance of this anniversary and public events that you may attend.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscohistorycommunitycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stronger winds challenge firefighters battling Kincade Fire
PG&E reduces counties impacted by outages in Bay Area
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions taper today
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
MAPS: Kincade Fire size compared to other Bay Area regions
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Show More
Getty Fire evacuations remain amid strongest winds of season
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 407 acres in red flag conditions
South Bay volunteers pitch in to assist Kincade Fire victims
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, California home
Kincade Fire: Where to pick up your mail if your post office is closed
More TOP STORIES News